Orange yolk vs yellow yolk: Which egg is healthier?

Feb 8, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Diet Influence – The yolk color depends on the hen’s diet. Hens fed a natural diet rich in carotenoids (like marigold petals, corn, and greens) lay eggs with orange yolks, while those on a grain-based diet produce yellow yolks.
Nutritional Differences – Orange yolks usually contain higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, making them slightly more nutritious.
Carotenoid Content – A deeper orange yolk indicates a higher carotenoid (antioxidant) content, which supports eye health and reduces inflammation.
Taste & Texture – Some people find orange yolks creamier and richer in flavor compared to yellow yolks, though the difference is subtle.
Free-Range vs. Factory-Farmed – Orange yolks are often found in free-range or pasture-raised eggs, while yellow yolks are more common in commercially farmed eggs.
Healthier Option? – While both yolks provide essential nutrients, orange yolks may be slightly healthier due to their higher vitamin and antioxidant content.
Misconceptions – The color of the yolk does not necessarily indicate freshness or quality; both orange and yellow yolks can be equally fresh if sourced properly.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports