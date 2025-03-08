Mar 8, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Not cow or buffalo: Kumar Vishwas’s son-in-law Pavitra Khandelwal sells THIS milk, even Virat Kohli loves it
Pravrajya Suruchi
Who is Kumar Vishwas's Son-in-Law? Kumar Vishwas's elder daughter, Agrata, recently got married to Pavitra Khandelwal, who runs a unique business.
What Does Pavitra Do? Pavitra Khandelwal is an entrepreneur who sells special online milk and drinks. His wife, Agrata, also supports him in the business.
Not Regular Milk! Interestingly, Pavitra doesn’t sell cow, buffalo, or goat milk. Instead, he focuses on modern, vegan milk that caters to current health trends.
What Kind of Milk? Pavitra sells vegan milk, which is in high demand in the market. Along with milk, he offers various types of healthy and tasty vegan drinks.
Great for Lactose-Intolerant People Vegan milk is an excellent option for those who avoid dairy products. Many celebrities, including Virat Kohli, prefer vegan milk.
How is Vegan Milk Made? Vegan milk is made from natural ingredients like almonds, coconut, dry fruits, sprouts, soybeans, oats, and water chestnuts.
Health Benefits Vegan milk and its products are very beneficial for health. They can help with many health issues and are a natural remedy for some diseases.
