No way out? Embrace the crow's resilience and intelligence for success

Here are some key life lessons we can learn from crow when feeling stuck or lost.
We can learn something from everyone. We can learn the tricks of success for life from crow.
Just as crow arranges for it's own food, we too should not be dependent on anyone for our needs.
Crows always live near humans, although they are out of their reach. This teaches us how to maintain our independence while living with others.
Crows often live in flocks and take care of each other. We should also help the needy and care for each other.
Everyone should learn wisdom from the crow. The crow is as smart as it is hardworking.
Just as crow is successful in taking out water from the narrow pot, similarly we should not be afraid of difficulties and should keep trying.
Crows communicate through different sounds. From this we can learn the importance of effective communication.
Crows work hard in search of food. This inspires us to work hard to achieve our goals.
Crows always remain alert to protect its nest and family from danger. This teaches us family values and its importance.