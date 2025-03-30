Netizens turn THESE 10 Iconic characters in Ghibli style AI Images 

Mar 30, 2025, 07:11 AM IST
Soon after Open AI’s ChatGPT-4o launched its image generation tool, netizens filled social media with Studio Ghibli style inspired AI images which included Bollywood films and even iconic characters. Here are 10 famous personalities imagined in the Japanese art style.
Netizens imagined one of the world's top billionaires Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani in Ghibli style AI image. The image shows the entrepreneurial couple attending Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
PM Modi imagined in the anime art style in this pic. He is seen holding India's national flag.
US President Donald Trump's iconic moment is captured by netizens in this Ghibli style AI image.
Netizens went crazy with Ghibli style AI images of celebrities and imagined the legendry cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in his iconic moment, holding the 2011 World Cup Trophy.
Indian Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah imagined in this Ghibli style inspired AI image.
Netizens imaged world's richest billionaire Elon Musk in his iconic moment after becoming X (formerly Twitter) owner.
After comedian Kunal Kamra sparked controversy with his latest comments against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, netizens had fun turning his picture in Ghibli style.
Netizens brought back iconic wrestler of all time Muhammad Ali in this Ghibli AI image.
Netizens turned actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas' wedding with Nick Jonas in this Ghibli AI image.