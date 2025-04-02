Apr 2, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
Chaitra Navratri 2025 Ashtami and Navami Dates: Importance, shubh muhurat, and rituals
Shivani Tiwari
On Ashtami and Navami, devotees honor Goddess Durga's nine forms through kanya pujan.
In Kanya pujan or Kumari pujan, young women are worshipped, offered meals, and gifts.
The Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month will begin on April 4, 2025, at 8:12pm and will end on April 5, 2025, at 7:26pm.
Kanya Pujan can be performed during the Abhijit Muhurat from 11:59am to 12:49pm.
In 2025, Chaitra Navratri's Navami Tithi falls on Sunday, April 6, marking a significant day in the festivities.
This day, considered the last day of Navratri, people perform Kanya Pujan, which also includes Batuk Bhairav in the rituals.
The Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month begins on April 5, 2025, at 7:26 pm and ends on April 6, 2025, at 7:22 pm.
Kanya Pujan can be performed during Abhijit Muhurat from 11:58am to 12:49pm.
On this day, girls are served halwa, puri, and chole. Offer them dakshina, beauty items, and seek blessings by touching their feet.
