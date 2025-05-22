May 22, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

8 animals with the most incredible tails

Monica Singh

Get ready to be amazed! Here are 8 animals with the most incredible and unique tails that will leave you speechless.

Their tails are strong and flexible, allowing them to swing through trees and even grasp objects, effectively serving as a fifth limb.

Spider monkeys

Their tails are muscular and used to grip objects like seagrass, acting as an anchor for these unique fish.

Seahorses

The kangaroo's tail is a powerful propulsive force, crucial for its hopping locomotion.

Kangaroo

While not a tail in the traditional sense, the scorpion's venomous stinger, located at the end of its tail-like structure, is a formidable defense mechanism.

Scorpion

These sharks have an exceptionally long tail, up to three times their body length, which they use for swimming and hunting.

Thresher shark

Their long, bushy tails help them balance on steep slopes and provide insulation in cold environments.

Snow leopard

Their tails are covered in scales and are used for gripping onto tree branches, aiding in their arboreal lifestyle.

Pangolin

The male lyrebird's tail is a visual display during mating rituals, showcasing its beauty and attracting mates.

Lyrebird

