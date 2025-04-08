Nature's Magic: 8 animals that glow in the dark 

Apr 8, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
From fireflies to comb jellies, here is a list of eight animals that naturally glow in the dark.
Fireflies use flashing light to attract mates, but begin emitting light even as larvae.
The glowworm beetle, known as Phengodidae, is a distinct family of bio luminescent insect. Both the female glowworm beetle and the larvae produce light.
The Motyxia millipede, also commonly known as the Sierra luminous millipede, is another bioluminescent invertebrate.
The comb jelly produces blue or green light, but the movement of its combs can scatter the light, producing a rainbow effect.
The bobtail squid has formed a symbiotic relationship with bioluminescent bacteria known as Vibrio fischeri. In exchange for food, the glowing bacteria help the squid camouflage itself at night.
The long protrusion on angler fish's head is called a lure, and it does exactly what it sounds like: attracts prey and mates.
Most types of krill, tiny shrimp-like creatures, are bioluminescent. Their light-emitting organs are driven by an enzyme reaction.
This railroad worm isn’t actually a worm – nor is it a railroad – but actually a type of beetle. They glow in the dark!