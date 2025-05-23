May 23, 2025, 09:17 AM IST

8 animals with the largest heads

These eight animals are notable for possessing some of the largest skulls in the animal kingdom.

Blue whales have the largest known animal head on the planet, with skulls reaching up to 18 feet long.

Blue Whale

These whales have the largest mouth of any living animal and a skull that can be 17 feet long.

Bowhead Whale

The sperm whale has the largest head of any animal, with heads reaching up to 20 feet long.

Sperm Whale

These sharks have a huge head, which they use to filter feed.

Basking Shark

Whale sharks also have large heads that are adapted for filter feeding.

Whale Shark

Fin whales are another baleen whale species with a relatively large head for their body size.

Fin Whale

Elephants have a large head and trunk for foraging and communicating.

African Elephant

Shire horses are known for their large heads and impressive size.

Shire Horse

