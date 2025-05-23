May 23, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
These eight animals are notable for possessing some of the largest skulls in the animal kingdom.
Blue whales have the largest known animal head on the planet, with skulls reaching up to 18 feet long.
These whales have the largest mouth of any living animal and a skull that can be 17 feet long.
The sperm whale has the largest head of any animal, with heads reaching up to 20 feet long.
These sharks have a huge head, which they use to filter feed.
Whale sharks also have large heads that are adapted for filter feeding.
Fin whales are another baleen whale species with a relatively large head for their body size.
Elephants have a large head and trunk for foraging and communicating.
Shire horses are known for their large heads and impressive size.