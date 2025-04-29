NASA shares 8 breathtaking images of Helix Nebula

Apr 29, 2025, 06:55 AM IST
The Helix Nebula is a planetary nebula in the constellation Aquarius, and one of the closest bright planetary nebulae to Earth
It was first discovered by Karl Ludwig Harding in 1823 and it is 650–655 light-years away.
From Earth, the Helix Nebula looks like a bubble or eye, but it's actually a trillion-mile-long tunnel of glowing gases.
The Helix Nebula is the remains of a star that was once similar to the sun.
A white dwarf star is located at the center of the nebula and the bright ring of the Helix Nebula stretches across nearly 3 light-years.
Discovered in the 18th century, these cosmic works of art were erroneously named for their resemblance to gas-giant planets.
The Helix Nebula, also known as NGC 7293, is a wreath placed by nature around a dying star.
NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope captured this stunning image of Helix Nebula.
Credit: NASA