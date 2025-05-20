NASA shares 8 unseen images of Earth

May 20, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Blue Marble 2002 Capturing a complete photograph of Earth from space isn’t easy. Back in 1972, the Apollo 17 astronauts carried a camera with them on their mission to the moon and took one of the most iconic images of our planet.
Eight days after its last close pass by Earth, the Galileo spacecraft turned around and captured a stunning image of both the Earth and the Moon together.
A NASA camera aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite has captured its first image showing the fully sunlit side of Earth from a distance of one million miles.
The Aqua satellite wasn’t the first to capture images of sea ice from space, but it continued the important work of tracking its movement.
In 2002, NASA scientists stitched together strips of natural color images of Earth, collected over four months from the MODIS instrument.
Smoke Plumes From Space: The sensors on the flagship satellites can not only detect the heat given off by wildfires.
An ice shelf has collapsed near the Antarctic Peninsula, where a mountain range stretches along its center, with ice shelves lying on both sides.
