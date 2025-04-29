Apr 29, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
NASA shares 8 beautiful images of total Solar Eclipse
Pravrajya Suruchi
The image shows the Baily's Beads effect as seen during the solar eclipse on December 4, 2002.
Captured from the Mir space station during the August 11, 1999 solar eclipse, this image shows the Moon's shadow falling across the Earth.
A total solar eclipse was visible along a narrow strip in the southern hemisphere on November 13, 2012.
The central, dark image captures the total solar eclipse of March 9, 2016, as seen from Earth, with the Sun's bright center obscured by the dark silhouette of the Moon.
A composite image combining a stunning space photo from the ESA/NASA SOHO spacecraft with a scenic landscape from Kastellorizo, Greece.
The shadow of a total solar eclipse, as seen from the Space Station, was captured on December 4, 2002.
Source: NASA
