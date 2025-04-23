NASA shares 7 unseen images of Uranus

Apr 23, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
Uranus is the seventh planet from the Sun and ranks as the third largest in our solar system.
This false-color image of Uranus, captured by NASA's Voyager spacecraft on January 14, 1986, reveals a distinct bright streak near the edge of the planet—believed to be a discrete cloud formation.
This image, captured by NASA's Voyager 2, has been processed to highlight the features of Uranus's atmosphere.
This close-up image of Uranus, taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, unveils a breathtaking view of the planet’s rings.
This animated GIF illustrates Uranus' magnetic field, with the yellow arrow pointing toward the Sun, the light blue arrow indicating the planet’s magnetic axis, and the dark blue arrow showing its rotation axis.
Uranus is unique for its sideways rotation, spinning at about a 90-degree angle to its orbit. It takes the planet 84 years to complete a full orbit around the Sun.
A recent image from the Hubble Space Telescope reveals Uranus encircled by its four major rings and ten of its seventeen known moons.
