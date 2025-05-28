NASA shares 7 stunning images of sun

May 28, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
This image shows a dark region on the Sun captured in March 2013. It highlights a coronal hole, which is a source of fast solar wind.
This image shows the Sun using X-rays and ultraviolet light captured by three NASA and Japan telescopes.
This image shows the Sun releasing a bright cloud of particles in 2015. The event didn’t affect Earth.
This image shows the Sun’s magnetic fields over a NASA photo from March 12, 2016. Bright spots mark strong magnetic areas, connected by many lines.
This image from June 20, 2013, shows a bright solar flare and a solar material eruption called a prominence eruption.
This June 20, 2013 image shows a bright solar flare and an eruption of solar material, followed by a coronal mass ejection into space.
This image shows a huge solar filament erupting on December 6, 2010, captured in ultraviolet light by the STEREO spacecraft.