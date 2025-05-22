NASA shares 7 stunning images of sun

May 22, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
This image shows the Sun’s magnetic fields over a NASA photo from March 12, 2016, and this image highlights how these fields are densest near bright, active regions on the Sun.
This image shows the Sun in X-ray and ultraviolet light, and this image uses colours to show different energy levels from space telescopes.
This image shows a solar flare and a burst of solar material on June 20, 2013, and this image also captures a coronal mass ejection that later moved toward Earth.
This image shows a long solar filament erupting from the Sun on December 6, 2010, and this image was captured in ultraviolet light by NASA’s STEREO spacecraft.
This image shows Mercury passing in front of the Sun during a rare transit on May 9, 2016, and this image was captured by NASA’s SDO during the eight-hour event.
This image shows a CME blasting from the Sun toward Earth, and this image also shows the CME hitting and being deflected by Earth’s magnetic field.
This image shows the Sun throwing out a cloud of particles on February 24, 2015, and this image was taken using special ultraviolet light by the SOHO spacecraft.