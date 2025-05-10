Nasa shares 7 stunning images of stars

May 10, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
This image celebrates the Hubble Space Telescope’s 31st anniversary, showing AG Carinae surrounded by a nebula. The gas and dust shell spans five light-years.
This Hubble image of AFGL 5180 in Gemini shows a forming star blasting jets through clouds, lighting up cavities like a lighthouse.
This Hubble image reveals NGC 3201, an ancient globular cluster with hundreds of thousands of stars. Discovered in 1826, it was described as a "pretty large, pretty bright" object.
This Hubble image shows RS Puppis, a Cepheid variable star that fluctuates in brightness by nearly five times every 40 days.
This Hubble image is the first in a series showing the echoing of light through space from a stellar outburst in January 2002.
This Hubble image shows SSTC2D J033038.2+303212, a young star in Perseus still forming. Surrounded by a bright disc of material, it appears to have a murky chimney of gas flowing outward.
This Hubble image shows R Aquarii, a symbiotic binary star system in Aquarius, located about 1,000 light-years away. It consists of a white dwarf and a red giant, surrounded by a dynamic nebula.