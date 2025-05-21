NASA shares 7 stunning images of star clusters

May 21, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
This image shows 30 Doradus, a bright star-forming region with massive stars. It combines Hubble mosaics and telescope data of glowing gases.
This image shows young stars and gas clouds in the Large Magellanic Cloud captured by Hubble and is a mosaic of N11, a very active star-forming region nearby.
This image shows the globular cluster ESO 520-21, a dense sphere of stars near the Milky Way’s centre. It was captured by Hubble and appears dimmer due to gas and dust blocking the starlight.
This image shows G35.2-0.7N, a region 7200 light-years away where massive stars form and create powerful jets. A B-type star in the area launches a jet toward us, captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3.
This image shows the glittering globular cluster Terzan 12, located deep in the Milky Way’s centre in Sagittarius. It was captured by Hubble while exploring clusters hidden by gas and dust.
This image shows the Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud, 170,000 light-years away. It formed from intense star formation caused by its clash with the Milky Way.
This image shows M80, a dense globular cluster in the Milky Way about 28,000 light-years away. It contains thousands of stars of the same age, helping us learn how stars change over time.