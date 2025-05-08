May 8, 2025, 08:24 PM IST

NASA shares 7 stunning images of nebulae

This image shows colourful stellar nurseries captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. This image features NGC 2014 and NGC 2020 in a nearby galaxy.

This image marks 25 years of Hubble with a view of star cluster Westerlund 2. This image blends visible and infrared light to reveal stunning cosmic details.

This image shows NGC 3603, a star-forming region with young massive stars. This image highlights hot blue stars that carved a gas cavity around a million years ago.

This image shows the Bubble Nebula, located 8,000 light-years away. This image was captured by Hubble to mark its 26th year in space.

This image shows bright blue stars creating a cavity in the N90 star-forming region. This image captures the powerful forces shaping the region.

This image shows a celestial object that resembles a delicate butterfly. This image reveals hot gas tearing across space at nearly 1 million kilometres per hour.

This image shows the star V838 Mon and its dramatic light echo. This image reveals new dust patterns as the star brightened in early 2002.

