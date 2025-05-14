NASA shares 7 stunning images of galaxies

May 14, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
This image shows the Antennae Galaxies captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This image is considered the most detailed ever taken of these galaxies.
This image shows NGC 1275 captured by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys. This image was taken in July and August 2006.
This image captures a breathtaking view taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. This image reveals thousands of galaxies scattered across deep space.
This image offers an intimate look into a stellar powerhouse. This image helps astronomers study intense star formation activity.
This image reveals dusty loops and blobs scattered across the galaxy. This image captures complex dust structures hidden within its core.
This image shows the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1300 in stunning clarity. This image stretches across a 4-foot-by-8-foot display.
This image features a mix of young, bright stars and older, fading ones. This image captures the colourful variety born from galactic interactions.