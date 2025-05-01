May 1, 2025, 08:14 PM IST

NASA shares 7 stunning images of exoplanets

Shweta Singh

This image shows planet Fomalhaut b orbiting its star, captured by Hubble's camera, and this image marks the planet's spot inside a huge dusty ring around the star.

Fomalhaut

HD 106906 b

This image shows the gas giant HD 189733b orbiting close to its star, and this image reveals its scorching atmosphere with sideways glass rain and 7000 km/h winds.

HD 189733b

WASP 107-b

This image shows a giant hydrogen cloud escaping from planet Gliese 436b, and this image depicts the red dwarf star Gliese 436 causing the gas to evaporate with intense radiation.

Gliese 436b

This image shows how Hubble helped measure the mass of exoplanet Gliese 876b, and this image confirms it is 1.89 to 2.4 times as massive as Jupiter, orbiting the star Gliese 876.

Gliese 876b

This image shows planet HD 209458b losing its atmosphere into space, and this image reveals how intense heat from its star causes hydrogen to escape, making it one of the 'hot Jupiters'.

HD 209458b

