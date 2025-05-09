NASA shares 7 stunning images of cosmology

May 9, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
This image shows a narrow galaxy curving around its companion, forming a rare cosmic arc. This image, captured by Hubble, reveals GAL-CLUS-022058s, nicknamed the "Molten Ring".
This image shows the Hubble eXtreme Deep Field in the Fornax constellation. This image is the deepest view of the Universe ever taken.
This image shows a rare space object called HH111, taken by Hubble. This object formed when a young star shot out fast gas that hit nearby clouds.
This image shows the area where a powerful space explosion called GRB 190114C happened. This explosion gave off strong gamma rays, which are much more energetic than visible light.
This image shows colourful clouds from a star that exploded in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Called DEM L 190, it is the brightest supernova remnant in that galaxy.
This image shows asteroids from our Solar System appearing in deep space photos taken by Hubble. These asteroids are much closer to Earth than the thousands of galaxies in the background.
This image shows the spiral galaxy M91, taken by Hubble. It has a large bar and hides a supermassive black hole at its centre, weighing millions of times more than the Sun.