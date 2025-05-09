May 9, 2025, 07:40 PM IST

NASA shares 7 stunning images of cosmology

Shweta Singh

This image shows a narrow galaxy curving around its companion, forming a rare cosmic arc. This image, captured by Hubble, reveals GAL-CLUS-022058s, nicknamed the "Molten Ring".

PKS 0218-387

This image shows the Hubble eXtreme Deep Field in the Fornax constellation. This image is the deepest view of the Universe ever taken.

Fornax Cluster

This image shows a rare space object called HH111, taken by Hubble. This object formed when a young star shot out fast gas that hit nearby clouds.

HH 111

This image shows the area where a powerful space explosion called GRB 190114C happened. This explosion gave off strong gamma rays, which are much more energetic than visible light.

GRB 190114C

This image shows colourful clouds from a star that exploded in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Called DEM L 190, it is the brightest supernova remnant in that galaxy.

DEM L 190

This image shows asteroids from our Solar System appearing in deep space photos taken by Hubble. These asteroids are much closer to Earth than the thousands of galaxies in the background.

Abell 370

This image shows the spiral galaxy M91, taken by Hubble. It has a large bar and hides a supermassive black hole at its centre, weighing millions of times more than the Sun.

NGC 4548

Next: Happy Mother's Day 2025: Wishes and greetings for your mother  