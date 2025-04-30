NASA shares 7 stunning images of black holes

Apr 30, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
This image shows a supermassive black hole releasing bubbles of hot, glowing gas into space. This image captures galaxy SDSS J1354+1327, located 900 million light-years from Earth.
This image shows the quasar HE0435-1223, one of the best gravitationally lensed quasars ever found. This image reveals four distinct views of the quasar formed by a foreground galaxy.
This image shows galaxy NGC 1275, also called Perseus A, glowing at the heart of the Perseus Cluster. This image combines optical, radio, and X-ray views to reveal its active, violent core.
This image shows eerie green filaments inside galaxy 2MASX J15100402+0740370. This image captures light from a quasar that once lit up the gas around a supermassive black hole.
This image shows a star near a fast-spinning supermassive black hole. This image reveals how the black hole bends light and appears slightly flattened.
This image shows quasar Markarian 231, the closest one to Earth, glowing with starlike brilliance. This image hints at two supermassive black holes spinning together at its centre.
