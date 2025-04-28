NASA shares 7 glittering images of star formation

Apr 28, 2025, 07:38 PM IST
Located about 6,000 light-years from Earth, the nebulae form a vast star-forming complex that makes up part of the Perseus spiral arm of our Milky Way galaxy.
The interstellar gas that has been heated to millions of degrees by the passage of the shock wave from the supernova. Infrared data from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope and WISE, Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer, shown in yellow and red, reveal dust radiating at a temperature of several hundred degrees below zero, warm by comparison to normal dust in our Milky Way galaxy.
NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) detected the magnetic field streamlines shown over this image of the Keyhole Nebula, part of the larger Carina Nebula
A glittering fireworks display, this is a giant cluster of about 3,000 stars called Westerlund 2 that resides in a raucous stellar breeding ground known as Gum 29, located 20,000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Carina.
This is a color Hubble Space Telescope (HST) heritage image of supernova remnant N49, a neighboring galaxy. Resembling a fireworks display, these delicate filaments are actually sheets of debris from a stellar explosion.
the Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light, including tens of thousands of never-before-seen young stars that were previously shrouded in cosmic dust. The most active region appears to sparkle with massive young stars, appearing pale blue.
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled in stunning detail a small section of the expanding remains of a massive star that exploded about 8,000 years ago. Called the Veil Nebula, the debris is one of the best-known supernova remnants, deriving its name from its delicate, draped filamentary structures.
Credit: NASA