NASA shares 10 stunning images of star clusters

This image shows the Westerlund 2 star cluster, released to celebrate 25 years of Hubble in space.
This image shows the star-forming region NGC 3603 captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, home to one of the Milky Way’s biggest young star clusters.
This image shows a bright and active star-forming region located in the Small Magellanic Cloud, 210,000 light-years from Earth.
This image shows the globular cluster NGC 1805, filled with colourful stars captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
This image places the cluster within the Carina Nebula, a huge cloud of gas and dust 7500 light-years away.
This image captures a nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud, home to the most massive stars ever seen.
This image captures a region called LHA 120-N 11, also known as N11, one of the most active star-forming spots nearby.
This image comes from Hubble’s detailed study of clusters near the centre of our Milky Way galaxy.
This image captures part of a small galaxy orbiting the Milky Way and visible in the southern sky.