NASA shares 10 stunning images of star clusters

In this illustration, an asteroid (bottom left) is torn apart by the intense gravitational pull of LSPM J0207+3331 — the oldest and coldest known white dwarf with a surrounding ring of dusty debris.
The Helix Nebula, seen in this image, is located about 650 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius. Also called NGC 7293, it’s a classic example of a planetary nebula.
Proxima Centauri, captured in this Hubble image, is our closest neighboring star and a red dwarf.
This image features the remains of a supernova that was seen in 1572 and famously studied by Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe. It lies about 13,000 light-years away in the constellation Cassiopeia.
This image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows the “mountains” and “valleys” formed at the edge of a nearby stellar nursery called NGC 3324, located in the northwest corner of the Carina Nebula.
This image, taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, shows our Sun—a 4.6-billion-year-old main sequence star.
This illustration shows a red giant star, similar to Betelgeuse or Antares.
NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory captured this image showing the Vela pulsar as the small white dot at the center.
Illustrated here, the brown dwarf LSRJ1835+3259 is located 20 light-years away in the northern constellation Lyra.