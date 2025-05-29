NASA shares 10 stunning images of galaxies

May 29, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
This image shows the beautiful galaxy NGC 2525, found about 70 million light-years away in the Puppis group of stars, which is part of an old Greek ship story.
This image shows galaxy NGC 1275 with red thread-like shapes taken by Hubble in 2006, where cool filaments float in very hot gas held together by magnetic fields from a black hole.
This image shows the bright galaxy NGC 1015, 118 million light-years away, with its spiral arms and glowing centre looking like a spinning firework in the sky.
This image shows galaxy NGC 1316, where dark dust shapes and star groups hint that it was made long ago when two gas-filled galaxies crashed together.
This image shows galaxy Messier 106, made using Hubble data and photos by two space lovers, Robert Gendler and Jay GaBany, to create a colourful view.
This image is the first photo taken by the fixed Advanced Camera for Surveys on the Hubble Space Telescope after it was repaired during a special space mission.
This image shows bright glowing clouds that look like underwater currents with blue-green colors and soft, flowing shapes reaching out.
This image shows galaxy Centaurus A with dark dusty lanes, captured in great detail by Hubble’s newest camera to reveal parts never seen before.
This image shows the spiral galaxy NGC 2008, about 425 million light-years away in the Pictor constellation, with its ghostly arms spreading out like a painter’s easel.