This star-forming region in the nearby Carina Nebula is famously known as the "Cosmic Cliffs" by astronomers.
The Chandra mission has observed the Cassiopeia A supernova remnant for over 2 million seconds since its launch in 1999.
The iconic Pillars of Creation, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, have made this star-forming region world-famous.
WASP-39b is a tidally locked exoplanet, where one side basks in perpetual daylight and the other side is forever shrouded in darkness.
The supernova that formed this object was first visible from Earth in February 1987, marking a significant astronomical event.
A supermassive black hole lies at the heart of this spiral galaxy, surrounded by a region of intense star formation.
The James Webb Space Telescope has indeed captured a stunning image of two interacting galaxies, NGC 2936 and NGC 2937, resembling a penguin and an egg.
WR 124 is a rare and luminous Wolf-Rayet star, characterized by intense stellar winds and a brief but fiery phase in its evolution.
NGC 7469, a face-on spiral galaxy, contains an actively growing supermassive black hole, surrounded by hot gas detected by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory.
The Chandra X-ray Observatory has observed young stars in the Orion Nebula, a nearby star-forming region, shedding light on the early stages of stellar evolution.
Credit: NASA