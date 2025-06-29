7 stunning images of 'Star Wars' planets captured by NASA

Jun 29, 2025, 06:55 AM IST
Mustafar is a small planet in the Star Wars universe that is known for its lava pits, rivers, and valuable minerals
NASA captured this stunning image of Hoth, which is terrestrial planet with three orbiting moons and blanketed entirely by snow and ice. The freezing climate, although habitable, is mostly too cold for intelligent life to develop.
With two suns in its sky, Luke Skywalker's home planet Tatooine in "Star Wars" looks like a parched, sandy desert world.
Kamino called Big Stormy by some, also known as the Planet of Storms, was an aquatic planet located in a star system that was just south of the Rishi Maze.
Next planet is Endor, which is a fictional moon in the Star Wars universe that is home to the Ewoks and other species.
The next planet in Star Wars is Bespin, which is a immense gas giant surrounded by a number of moons, the planet contains a band of habitable atmosphere among its endless clouds
NASA captured this stunning image of Dagobah, which is a planet in the Sluis sector of the Outer Rim that is rich in the Force.
Credit: NASA