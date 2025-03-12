Mar 12, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Mysteries of Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala
Shivani Tiwari
The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is known for its rich history, architectural grandeur, and enduring mysteries.
This ancient temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, has captivated the world with its hidden vaults and immense wealth.
Let's dive deep into the mysteries surrounding this iconic temple.
Archaeologists discovered six underground vaults, labelled A to F, in Padmanabhaswamy Temple in 2001.
1. Archaeologists found ancient gold coins, Napoleon-era coins, precious stones, and 1000 kg of gold in various forms.
2. Chamber revealed a treasure trove of antique jewellery, including a 9ft gold necklace, precious gems, and ornaments.
3. A small golden elephant statue was discovered in the vault.
4. A 3.5ft tall golden statue of Mahavishnu, adorned with diamonds, rubies, and hundreds of precious stones, was found.
Hidden chambers beneath Vault B, believed to have thick gold walls, remain unexplored. The Travancore royal family refuses its opening, fearing it may anger the divine and a terrible curse.
Next:
Happy Holi 2025: Top wishes, SMS, and quotes to send your loved ones
Click To More..