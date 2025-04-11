Mukesh Ambani's Rs 1500 crore Antilia or Dubai's Burj Khalifa: Which is costlier?

Apr 11, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
People often wonder which is costlier when they hear about Antilia and Burj Khalifa. The answer is Antilia.
Antilia is a private house where the Ambani family lives. Burj Khalifa has flats, hotels and offices for many people.
Antilia was built for around Rs 15000 crore. Burj Khalifa cost about Rs 12500 crore to make.
Burj Khalifa is 828 metres tall with 163 floors. Antilia is 173 metres tall with 27 floors.
Antilia has helipads, a spa, a snow room, a theatre, a big hall and parking for over 160 cars.
Antilia is on Altamount Road in Mumbai, one of the most expensive places. Burj Khalifa is in Dubai.
Burj Khalifa shows Dubai’s big dreams. Antilia shows the rich life of the Ambani family.