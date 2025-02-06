Mukesh Ambani's jaw-dropping car collection: A glimpse into his luxurious fleet

Feb 6, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani has an impressive fleet of cars. Here is a glimpse into his car collection.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe occupies Mukesh Ambani car collection, pride of place for its rich elegance and performance. This smooth ride is his younger son’s convertible coupe that has luxury built into it from every angle.
Being the most sophisticated vehicle in the range of Bentley factories, the Bentayga boasts an outstanding combination of power and class.
Mukesh Ambani's car collection includes the BMW 760 Li Armoured bulletproof car which symbolizes everything luxury and security.
The Mercedes-Maybach Benz S660 Guard is a pinnacle of luxury and security, favoured by royalty, politicians, and now Mukesh Ambani. As one of the first Indians to acquire this prestigious vehicle.
Ferrari's first production hybrid sports car, the SF90 Stradale, finds its place in Mukesh Ambani's esteemed collection.
The Bentley Continental Flying Spur embodies the essence of grand touring, offering unparalleled luxury and performance.
The Aston Martin Rapide, a modern-four-door coupe, graces Mukesh Ambani's collection, despite a previous infamous crash.
