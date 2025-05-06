May 6, 2025, 07:31 AM IST
Mozambique Spitting Cobra vs Philippine Cobra: Who would win a fight?
Mozambique Spitting Cobras typically average around 3-5 feet in length and are known for their agility contributing to their speed in self-defense.
Philippine Cobras can reach up to 5.2 feet to 6.6 feet in length, and they are likely capable of moving quickly when necessary.
Both species can spit venom, but the Mozambique Cobra's venom is more likely to cause temporary or permanent blindness due to its accuracy.
The Philippine cobra can spit venom defensively, but not precise aiming like other spitting cobras.
The Mozambique spitting cobra spits venom defensively, accurately targeting eyes to deter predators, potentially causing pain and temporary blindness.
The Mozambique spitting cobra spits venom accurately and can reach distances of 2-3 meters.
The Philippine cobra's venom is highly potent, containing powerful neurotoxins that can cause respiratory failure and paralysis quickly.
While both cobras are dangerous, in a hypothetical fight, the Philippine Cobra would likely win.
It is due to its more potent venom and ability to spit venom accurately at a distance.
