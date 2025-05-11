Mother's Day 2025: 10 heartfelt quotes to celebrate motherhood

May 11, 2025, 06:41 AM IST
Here is the list ten heart touching and emotional quotes for the mothers to celebrate motherhood.
“When you look at your mother, you’re looking at the purest love.” – Mitch Albom
“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” – Princess Diana
“God could not be everywhere, so he created mothers.” – Rudyard Kipling
“A mother’s love endures through all.” – Washington Irving
“All I am, I owe to my mother.” – Abraham Lincoln
“My mother is a walking miracle.” – Leonardo DiCaprio
“A mother understands what a child does not say.” – Jewish Proverb
“There is no influence so powerful as that of a mother.” – Sara Josepha Hale
“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together” – Susan Gale
“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” – Robert Browning