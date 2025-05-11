May 11, 2025, 06:41 AM IST

Mother's Day 2025: 10 heartfelt quotes to celebrate motherhood

Monica Singh

Here is the list ten heart touching and emotional quotes for the mothers to celebrate motherhood.

“When you look at your mother, you’re looking at the purest love.” – Mitch Albom

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” – Princess Diana

“God could not be everywhere, so he created mothers.” – Rudyard Kipling

“A mother’s love endures through all.” – Washington Irving

“All I am, I owe to my mother.” – Abraham Lincoln

“My mother is a walking miracle.” – Leonardo DiCaprio

“A mother understands what a child does not say.” – Jewish Proverb

“There is no influence so powerful as that of a mother.” – Sara Josepha Hale

“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together” – Susan Gale

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” – Robert Browning

