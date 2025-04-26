Apr 26, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Monocled Cobra vs King Cobra: Who would win a fight?
Shivani Tiwari
The King Cobra inhabits forests, grasslands, and river areas across India, southern China, and Southeast Asia.
The Monocled Cobra is found in eastern and northeastern India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and southern China.
The King Cobra can reach lengths of up to 18 feet, making it one of the longest venomous snakes.
The Monocled Cobra usually measures 4 to 6 feet in length, though it can grow as long as 7.2 feet.
The King Cobra has a potent neurotoxin, less toxic than other cobra species, but it delivers a significantly larger volume.
The Monocled Cobra carries a potent neurotoxin, and certain populations are capable of spitting venom.
King Cobras are usually shy, but they can act aggressively if they feel threatened or provoked.
The Monocled Cobra is usually less aggressive than the King Cobra, but it can spit venom when threatened.
In a fight, the King Cobra would likely win against the Monocled Cobra due to its length and strong neurotoxic venom.
Next:
This Mughal princess was one of richest, still never got married
Click To More..