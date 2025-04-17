Apr 17, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
Mongoose vs Weasel: What are key differences?
Shivani Tiwari
Mongoose can be found in various habitats, including tropical forests, deserts, savannas, and grasslands.
Weasels are found in diverse habitats, including riparian woodlands, marshes, and open areas adjacent to forests.
Mongoose are typically around 24-58 cm in body length, excluding the tail.
Weasels are generally around 10-12 inches in body length, excluding the tail.
Mongoose are carnivorous, they primarily feed on a variety of small animals, including snakes.
Weasels are also carnivorous and opportunistic hunters that may eat other small animals.
Mongoose are highly social; they prefer living in groups, and are known for their agility and ability to kill snakes.
Weasels are known for their territorial and solitary nature, as well as their agility and hunting skills.
Mongooses and weasels both have unique physical traits. Weasels are related to dogs and bears, while mongooses are related to cats and hyenas.
