Mongoose vs Ferret: How do they differ?
Mongoose size can differ by species, from 7 inches for the dwarf mongoose to over 2 feet for the Egyptian mongoose.
Ferrets are typically around 20 inches long, including the tail.
Mongoose are smaller, with a thin body, short legs, a pointed snout, rounded ears, and a long tail about the same length as their body.
Ferrets are longer and slimmer than mongooses. They have distinct facial features of dark fur across their eyes and a pink nose.
Mongoose are carnivores, feeding on a wide range of small animals, insects, and carrion.
Ferrets are also carnivorous, but they may also consume fruits and vegetables.
Mongoose are known for their aggressive and fierce nature, especially towards prey.
Ferrets are extremely playful especially domestic ferrets, they have curious nature, and can be trained to interact with humans.
Mongoose are typically illegal to keep as pets, whereas ferrets are popular and often legal pets.
