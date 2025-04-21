Apr 21, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
Mink vs Otter: How do they differ?
Shivani Tiwari
Minks can weigh between 1.4 to 2.3 kg. Females generally weigh between 0.5 to 1.5 kg. The total length of an adult mink, including the tail, can range from 19 to 28 inches.
Sea otters are the largest, with males reaching up to 23 to 32 kg and 6 feet in length.
Minks have a sleeker, more weasel-like appearance with a shorter, rounded tail.
Otters have a more streamlined, elongated body with a prominent tail,
Minks are good swimmers, but the larger portion of their body is above the water.
Otters are highly adapted for aquatic life, they often swim with only their head and part of their body visible above the water.
Minks have a more dense, waterproof coat, which helps them to hunt underwater.
Otters have a dense, water-repellent coat that helps them stay in water for a long time.
Both are members of the Mustelidae family.
