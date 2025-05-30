May 30, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Meet Japan's most adorable snow fairy bird, known for its…
Shivani Tiwari
This small creature from Japan is renowned for its captivating charm, which has become a viral social media phenomenon.
This bird is perfectly round, adorned with pristine, snow-white feathers with black and brown hues.
These little birds thrive in the chilly, forested regions of Japan, a testament to their resilience in cold environments.
These little snow fairy birds are a subspecies of the long-tailed tit birds, which exclusivly found in Hokkaido, Japan.
The name of this little bird is Shima-en-aga, also known as 'Japanese Snow Fairy.'
They are often seen in small flocks, moving elegantly through trees with a gentle and agile flight pattern.
Their soft, delicate calls fill the air as they flutter between branches; their gentle chirping is a soothing addition.
The bird's innocent expression contributes to its widespread adoration.
It's nicknamed the 'Japanese snow fairy' due to its enchanting appearance.
