Mar 4, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Nituben Patel (Rs 100 crore) From a small village in Rajkot, Nituben became a trailblazer in sustainable agriculture, inspiring countless women in farming.
Yuvraj Parihar (Rs 50 crore) A non-agricultural background didn't stop Yuvraj from modernising farming with high-demand crops and building his brand, ‘Dr. BPS’.
Harish Dhandev (Rs 2.5 crore) The engineer-turned-farmer mastered aloe vera cultivation, managing 100+ acres and producing aloe-based products.
Genabhai Patel (Rs 2 crore) Known as 'Anar Dada', Genabhai, despite physical challenges, excelled in pomegranate farming and won the Padma Shri in 2017.
Sachin Kale (Rs 2 crore) Ex-corporate employee Sachin founded Agrilife Solutions, supporting 137 farmers and generating Rs 2 crore annually.
Ram Saran Verma (Rs 2 crore) Dubbed the 'Banana King' of Uttar Pradesh, Ram pioneered tissue culture in banana farming, earning the Padma Shri in 2019.
Ramesh Chaudhary (Rs 2 crore) With innovative techniques in floriculture and vegetable farming, Ramesh profits from his three polyhouses and a greenhouse.
Vishwanath Bobode (Rs 1.75 crore) From Maharashtra's Beed region, Vishwanath uses modern methods to generate impressive income from just one acre of land.
Pramod Gautam (Rs 1 crore) Former automobile engineer Pramod switched to farming in 2006 and now earns over a crore annually through smart cultivation practices.
Rajiv Bittu (Rs 15-16 lakh) Chartered Accountant Rajeev left his cushy job for farming, conducting market research and experiments to build a steady income.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports