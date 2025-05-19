May 19, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Meet India's real-life 'Naag', Vasuki Indicus, 50-foot-long snake found in THIS state in India
In the Panandhro Lignite Mine of Gujarat's Kutch district, paleontologists uncovered fossilised vertebrae of an enormous snake species, dating back approximately 47 million years.
The fossil, named Vasuki Indicus, consists of 27 pre-cloacal vertebrae, some found in articulation. This discovery was made in the sedimentary layers of the Naredi Formation.
Estimates suggest Vasuki Indicus measured between 36 to 50 feet in length, with a weight around a metric ton, making it one of the largest snakes ever discovered.
The genus name 'Vasuki' references the divine serpent associated with Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology, while 'Indicus' denotes its Indian origin.
Vasuki Indicus lived during the Middle Eocene epoch in swampy, marsh-like environments, coexisting with creatures like catfish, turtles, crocodilians, and early whales.
Despite its massive size, Vasuki Indicus was likely non-venomous, relying on constriction to subdue prey, similar to modern pythons and anacondas.
With its estimated length, Vasuki Indicus stands as a rival to the infamous Titanoboa, previously considered the largest snake species, which lived around 60 million years ago in present-day Colombia.
This discovery not only highlights the rich prehistoric biodiversity of the Indian subcontinent but also provides insights into the dispersal of snake species across ancient landmasses.
Vasuki Indicus serves as a testament to the colossal creatures that once roamed India, bridging the gap between mythology and paleontological reality.
