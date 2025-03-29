Meet Great Potoo: Bird that hunts without opening its eyes

Mar 29, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Unique Adaptation: The great potoo is a nocturnal bird known for its ability to "see" with its eyes closed, which helps it remain camouflaged during the day.
Camouflaged Appearance: It resembles a tree branch or a piece of bark, blending seamlessly into its surroundings, making it nearly impossible to spot.
Eyes Closed for Protection: The bird keeps its eyes tightly closed when resting during the day, and its specialized eyes allow it to still detect movement and changes in light.
Nocturnal Hunter: The great potoo is primarily active at night, using its keen vision to hunt insects in low light conditions, such as moths and beetles.
Found in Central and South America: This bird species is native to tropical and subtropical regions, particularly in countries like Brazil, Venezuela, and Ecuador.
Low Vocalization: It is known for its distinctive, eerie call, which sounds like a mournful whistle or a deep croak, often heard at night.
Reproductive Behavior: During breeding season, the great potoo lays its eggs on tree branches or stumps, where the young are cared for until they can fend for themselves.
Conservation Status: While not currently endangered, habitat destruction and deforestation in its native areas pose a potential threat to the great potoo's survival.
