Meet Andaman cobra with mysterious qualities

Feb 15, 2025, 09:45 PM IST
The Andaman Cobra, found only in Andaman and Nicobar islands, is a living mystery. There is still so much unknown about the snake species.
Let's unearth what we know so far about Andaman cobras.
1. Unlike other cobras that are spread throughout Asia and Africa, Andaman cobras are only based in Andaman and Nicobar islands.
2. A little study and documentation is available on Andaman Cobras, given its tiny population and shy nature.
3. The Andaman cobras have three colour morphs, making them a rare species.
4. The Andaman Cobras possess deadly venom. They target relatively weaker aim and unlike other cobras, they spit venom quite infrequently.
5. Given incessant deforestation and human use among many other factors, the natural habitat of Andaman Cobras can come under threat.
6. Unlike other cobras, they are not kept in zoos due to their rarity.
