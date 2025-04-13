Apr 13, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Meet 5 immortal animals who never die
Shivani Tiwari
Everything that takes birth has to die, but what would happen if you got to live forever? Sounds impossible, right?
But some creatures in this world are essentially immortal, and they can live forever.
Immortal Jellyfish: Jellyfish possess the remarkable ability to revert their adult, sexually mature medusa stage back into an immature, colonial form.
Lobsters: They are known for their incredible lifespans, but they are not immortal. They don't die from old age but from the disease or predation.
Turtles: They can live for centuries, with research showing their organs remain remarkably resilient and don't decay significantly over time.
Flatworms: They are known for extraordinary regeneration, can regrow into two separate worms when cut across or lengthwise.
Tough Whales: The whale holds the record for the oldest living mammal, with some whales living over 70 years, a remarkably long-lived species.
Radiation-resistant bacterium: A resilient bacterium can withstand radiation and revive after death due to its extraordinary DNA repair mechanisms.
Tardigrades: These creatures can survive extreme conditions by entering a special state called cryptobiosis, making them extremely hard to kill and almost immortal.
