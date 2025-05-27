Masters of survival: 8 creatures that live in world's harshest climates

May 27, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Check out this list of eight animals thriving in Earth's most extreme environments.
These birds are perfectly adapted to the extreme cold of Antarctica, where they form colonies along the coastline.
These amphibians can freeze solid during winter, then thaw out in the spring.
Camels are masters of survival in arid environments, capable of going without water for extended periods and tolerating high temperatures.
These ants are incredibly resilient and can survive in the scorching heat and lack of moisture in the Sahara Desert.
With their large ears, these foxes are well-adapted to the desert, using them to hear prey underground.
These beetles can survive in extremely dry and nutrient-poor environments.
This worm lives in hydrothermal vents, where temperatures are extremely high and the environment is harsh.
These tiny creatures are known for their incredible resilience, able to survive extreme conditions like radiation, dehydration, and even the vacuum of space.