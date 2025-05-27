May 27, 2025, 01:20 PM IST

Masters of survival: 8 creatures that live in world's harshest climates

Monica Singh

Check out this list of eight animals thriving in Earth's most extreme environments.

These birds are perfectly adapted to the extreme cold of Antarctica, where they form colonies along the coastline.

Emperor Penguin

These amphibians can freeze solid during winter, then thaw out in the spring.

Wood Frog

Camels are masters of survival in arid environments, capable of going without water for extended periods and tolerating high temperatures.

Camel

These ants are incredibly resilient and can survive in the scorching heat and lack of moisture in the Sahara Desert.

Sahara Desert Ant

With their large ears, these foxes are well-adapted to the desert, using them to hear prey underground.

Fennec Fox

These beetles can survive in extremely dry and nutrient-poor environments.

Flat Bark Beetle

This worm lives in hydrothermal vents, where temperatures are extremely high and the environment is harsh.

Pompeii Worm

These tiny creatures are known for their incredible resilience, able to survive extreme conditions like radiation, dehydration, and even the vacuum of space.

Tardigrade (Water Bear)

