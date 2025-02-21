Feb 21, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Here is everything you need to know about the snow moon coming in Febuary 2025.
The Snow Moon, the second full moon of February, will occur on 12 February 2025. Originating from associations with heavy snowfall and winter challenges, it is also known as the Hungry Moon or Storm Moon.
This year, the Snow Moon falls on 12 February 2025 and reaches its peak at 8:35 pm in the night. A peculairty of the this full moon is that it comes shortly after a brief lunar event where the moon will obscure Mars for a brief period, which adds excitement to astronomy enthusiasts.
The Snow Moon is expected to rise in the east at sunset on 12 February 2025 and be at its best around midnight. You can view it almost full on the nights of 11 and 13 February if you miss it that day.
This is because the name Snow Moon was derived from the heavy snowfalls that characterize February, especially in the northern hemisphere. Such conditions are mostly associated with challenges, and hence the name Snow Moon.
In both Native American and European traditions, the name "Snow Moon" is deeply rooted. February is often the month of the heaviest snowfalls of the year, especially for those in the United States, and this naming originated from this reason.
For the Native American tribes, it stood for the extreme conditions during mid-winter when food was scarce, that some called the Hungry Moon. It has also been called the Bear Moon by other tribes since it usually falls at the time of birth of most bear cubs.
Yes, the snow moon be visible on Valentine's Day, Febuary 14, 2025. The moon will be fully illuminated, and its bright light will add a special touch to the night.
The third and final full moon of the winter is the worm moon, which will be full at 2:56 a.m. EST on Friday, March 14, 2025 in the Northern Hemisphere.