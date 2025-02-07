Feb 7, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
Here are top 10 celestial events to watch that will leave you in awe in 2025.
For an even more dramatic planetary event, head outside on February 28. All seven of the solar system’s other planets will appear together in Earth’s skies in a rare alignment.
Sometimes, full moons get called colorful names that are a bit of a fake-out: A blue moon isn’t really blue, and a pink moon isn’t really pink. But during the total lunar eclipse on March 14, you can truly see the moon take on a deep red hue.
Following March’s total lunar eclipse, the sun will cast the moon’s shadow across a portion of the globe in a partial solar eclipse, with the best view seen from parts of Canada, where up to roughly 93 percent of the sun will be covered.
The Lyrid meteor shower will be active from around April 15 to April 30, with the peak rate of meteors occurring from April 21 to 22.
In 2025, that period falls on the night of August 12 to the morning of August 13—but unfortunately, the peak will occur just days after a full moon this time around, meaning that fainter meteors are likely to get washed out.
While January is Mars’ time to shine, September is for Saturn. The iconic, ringed planet will reach opposition during this month, making it appear its brightest and largest of the year. The sun, the Earth and Saturn will form a line, with the gas giant’s fully illuminated side facing toward us.
Most of the time, the Draconid meteor shower is one of the lesser celestial events, generating no more than ten meteors per hour during its peak.