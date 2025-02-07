Feb 7, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Mark your calendar: 10 celestial events to watch out for in 2025

Monica Singh

Here are top 10 celestial events to watch that will leave you in awe in 2025.

For an even more dramatic planetary event, head outside on February 28. All seven of the solar system’s other planets will appear together in Earth’s skies in a rare alignment.

February 28: All planets align in the sky

Sometimes, full moons get called colorful names that are a bit of a fake-out: A blue moon isn’t really blue, and a pink moon isn’t really pink. But during the total lunar eclipse on March 14, you can truly see the moon take on a deep red hue.

March 14: Total lunar eclipse

Following March’s total lunar eclipse, the sun will cast the moon’s shadow across a portion of the globe in a partial solar eclipse, with the best view seen from parts of Canada, where up to roughly 93 percent of the sun will be covered. 

Partial Solar Eclipse

The Lyrid meteor shower will be active from around April 15 to April 30, with the peak rate of meteors occurring from April 21 to 22.

April 21 to 22: Lyrid meteor shower

In 2025, that period falls on the night of August 12 to the morning of August 13—but unfortunately, the peak will occur just days after a full moon this time around, meaning that fainter meteors are likely to get washed out.

August 12 to 13: Perseid meteor shower

While January is Mars’ time to shine, September is for Saturn. The iconic, ringed planet will reach opposition during this month, making it appear its brightest and largest of the year. The sun, the Earth and Saturn will form a line, with the gas giant’s fully illuminated side facing toward us.

September 21: Saturn at opposition

Most of the time, the Draconid meteor shower is one of the lesser celestial events, generating no more than ten meteors per hour during its peak.

October 8: Draconid meteor shower

Meteors will blaze through the night sky again in October as shooting stars appear to emanate from the constellation Orion. Named for the celestial hunter, the Orionid meteor shower has a long duration, from September 26 to November 22.

October 22: Orionid meteor shower

Supermoons aren’t rare, and when there’s one, there are others-they always appear consecutively. This year, supermoons occur in October, November and December, followed by a fourth one to close out the sequence in January 2026. But November’s moon will be the closest to Earth of them all.

November 5: Closest supermoon of the year

Known for its prolific shooting stars, the Geminid meteor shower is one of the most anticipated celestial events each year. With a waning crescent moon in 2025, the meteors are likely to be a little washed out by the glow.

December 13: Geminid meteor shower

