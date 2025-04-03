Marine world: Scientists discover fish that recognise people

Apr 3, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Here is a detailed look at the fish species who can recognise people.
While research indicates that some fish species, particularly archer fish, can discriminate between human faces and even recognise individual humans.
The ability to identify specific humans is not a widespread trait among all fish species.
Studies have shown that archer fish can be trained to recognise and respond to specific human faces, even when those faces are displayed on a screen.
Wild fish can tell people apart – at least when they are wearing different-coloured outfits – researchers have found in a study they say could shift our relationship with the creatures.
Research suggests that fish, in general, are capable of learning and recognising patterns, which may contribute to their ability to distinguish between individuals.
Not all the fish are equally fast learners – some needed only one training session, others up to 17.
It is known that certain domestic animals – or those that live close to humans – can tell one person from another, a skill researchers say could be tied to particular humans being more inclined to share resources with them.
While archer fish stand out in this area, some other fish species, like gouramis, have been observed to recognise their owners and react to their presence.