March 2025 Playlist: 7 Bollywood romantic songs you can't miss

Bollywood's heartfelt romantic tunes never cease to enchant audiences. As of March 2025, a number of songs that combine classic feelings with modern beats have won over listeners' hearts. These 7 Bollywood love songs are a must-listen in March 2025.

Aditya Rikhari and Tulsi Kumar's touching song, which shows the complexity of love.

Jaana Samjho Na - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024)

This heartwarming song about intense love is performed by Sachin-Jigar, Varun Jain, and Raghav Chaitanya.

Tum Se - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)

In this song, Vishal Mishra's expressive vocals capture the intensity of intense love.

Jaanam - Bad Newz (2024)

This song is a timeless ode to love because of Arijit Singh's captivating performance.

Sajni - Laapataa Ladies (2024)

In this song, Vishal Mishra's calming voice masterfully conveys unwavering dedication.

Zindagi Tere Naam - Yodha (2024)

This heartfelt declaration of love is made more charming by Monali Thakur's captivating vocals.

Haan Ke Haan - Maharaj (2024)

Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao sang a romantic song with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara that gained a lot of popularity due to its heartfelt melody. 

 Chaleya - Jawan (2023)

