March 2025 Playlist: 7 Bollywood romantic songs you can't miss
Muskaan Gupta
Bollywood's heartfelt romantic tunes never cease to enchant audiences. As of March 2025, a number of songs that combine classic feelings with modern beats have won over listeners' hearts. These 7 Bollywood love songs are a must-listen in March 2025.
Aditya Rikhari and Tulsi Kumar's touching song, which shows the complexity of love.
Jaana Samjho Na - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024)
This heartwarming song about intense love is performed by Sachin-Jigar, Varun Jain, and Raghav Chaitanya.
Tum Se - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)
In this song, Vishal Mishra's expressive vocals capture the intensity of intense love.
Jaanam - Bad Newz (2024)
This song is a timeless ode to love because of Arijit Singh's captivating performance.
Sajni - Laapataa Ladies (2024)
In this song, Vishal Mishra's calming voice masterfully conveys unwavering dedication.
Zindagi Tere Naam - Yodha (2024)
This heartfelt declaration of love is made more charming by Monali Thakur's captivating vocals.
Haan Ke Haan - Maharaj (2024)
Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao sang a romantic song with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara that gained a lot of popularity due to its heartfelt melody.