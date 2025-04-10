Maine coon vs Rag doll: Which breed is suitable for Indian climate

Apr 10, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Here is a detailed comparison between Maine coon and Rag doll on which cat breed is more suitable for Indian climate.
Known for their docile and affectionate nature, making them great for indoor living.
While they have a long, luxurious coat, Ragdolls are less prone to overheating than Maine Coons in warmer climates, especially if kept indoors with air conditioning.
They are generally low-maintenance, requiring regular grooming to prevent matting, but not as much as Maine Coons.
Ragdolls are naturally indoor cats and thrive in temperature-controlled environments, making them a good fit for Indian homes.
Maine Coons are known for their gentle and playful personalities, but their thick, water-repellent coat is designed for cold climates.
Their thick, long coat can make them susceptible to overheating in hot and humid climates, requiring extra care and attention to keep them cool.
While Maine Coons can adapt to warmer climates, they need extra care to prevent overheating, including air conditioning, cool surfaces, and plenty of water.
Maine Coons require regular grooming to prevent matting and tangling, and they need plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially in the heat.
Ragdolls are better suited for the Indian climate due to their natural preference for indoor environments and their ability to tolerate warmer temperatures better than Maine Coons.