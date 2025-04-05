Mahindra Thar vs Lamborghini: Which car has a better top speed? 

Apr 5, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Top Speed Winner: Lamborghini Huracán clearly outperforms the Mahindra Thar in terms of top speed — Huracán reaches around 325 km/h, while Thar maxes out at around 155 km/h.
Purpose Difference: Thar is designed for off-roading and rugged terrains, not speed, whereas Lamborghinis are built for high-speed performance on smooth roads and tracks.
Engine Performance: Lamborghini Huracán has a V10 engine with over 600+ horsepower, while the Thar has a 4-cylinder engine with 150 bhp max, explaining the speed gap.
Aerodynamics: Lamborghini's low-slung body and sleek aerodynamics are crafted for speed, whereas Thar’s boxy SUV design creates more drag, limiting high-speed potential.
Acceleration: The Huracán goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, while the Thar takes around 10 seconds or more.
Cost Factor: Lamborghini’s high-speed engineering comes with a price tag of ₹3+ crore, while Thar is priced around ₹15–17 lakhs, showing they're in completely different leagues.
