Mahabharat: Who is Bhishma Pitamah's brother?
Bhishma Pitamah has a brother, and his brother is married to two sisters.
These two sisters were kidnapped by Bhishma. However, he kidnapped three women, and one did not want to marry his brother.
The third sister is the reason for Bhishma Pitamah's death because she wants to marry him, but Bhishma has taken an oath to remain unmarried.
Let's find out who Bhishma's brother is, for whom he kidnaps three women to get his brother married.
Bhishma's brother's name is Vichitravirya. His two wives are Ambika and Ambalika, while their sister is Amba.
In her next life, Amba becomes Shikhandi. Her curse ultimately comes to pass during the Mahabharat War when she stands in front of Bhishma.
Bhishma laid down his weapons, and Arjun took advantage of the situation by stabbing him with arrows.
Vichitravirya is the youngest son of Shantanu and Satyavati. He is the stepbrother of Bhishma.
He died at a very young age of Tuberculosis (TB) and with numerous medications, he was unable to survive.
